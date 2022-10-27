Temporary traffic lights in operation on busy Kilkenny street

Temporary traffic lights are in operation today on Dean Street in Kilkenny city.
This is to facilitate the installation of a new zebra crossing.
The lights will be in operation until 4.30pm.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and is apologetic for any inconvenience caused.
Drivers are asked to plan journeys accordingly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.