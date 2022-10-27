The time tourists were left spooked by 'ghostly image' in Kilkenny

Back in 2019, a tourist got in touch with Kilkenny Live to share a photo taken on the city's Butterslip.

"Thought you might be interested in the attached photo," the email read.

"It was taken at The Butter Slip on Tuesday, October 22nd by my friend on her selfie stick.

"It wasn’t until a couple of days later that we noticed the ghostly image in front of the arch behind us.

"It is clearly an image of someone and no one, as yet, has come up with an explanation for it."

The figure in the background looks like the bust of a man's head from a bygone era.

It's far more likely, however, to be a trick in perception as a walker with a white jacket and grey pants merges with the arch in the background.

Theories aside, one thing is certain - the history and lore of Kilkenny's medieval streets continues to captivate the imagination.