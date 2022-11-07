Search

07 Nov 2022

Night-Time Economy Scheme boost for 11 of Kilkenny's pubs and restaurants

KILKENNY

Boost for the night-time economy in Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

07 Nov 2022 5:41 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s vibrant and diverse social community has received a boost with news that local venues are to benefit from the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

In total 11 businesses in Kilkenny have received support, including bars and restaurants.

Announcing the grants, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D. said applications were received from a wide range of  venues across the country from pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

The 11 venues selected in Kilkenny are: The Field bar and restaurant; Biddy Early’s cocktail bar/ The Dylan whisky bar; Aroi restaurant; Paris Texas; Kytelers Inn; Motte and Bailey Ltd; John Cleere’s bar and theatre; The Village Inn; Arán; Billy Byrne’s gastro bar and venue; Lanigan’s bar and restaurant.

Well in excess of 2000 events in every county across the country, have been approved for funding, they include live music, ranging from traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, art and photographic exhibitions.

The scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues to support diversification and inclusivity in our Night-Time Economy. The fund has been an important source of employment for artists and performers across the country with thousands of employment days generated by this scheme.

“A vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy is important for our towns and cities, it boosts the local economy, makes our towns and cities more attractive places to visit and to live in.  There has been a great reaction from the night-time sector to this pilot scheme,” Minister Martin said.

