Big plans for Kilkenny charity shop

St Vincent de Paul in St Canice's Parish, Kilkenny
The St Vincent de Paul charity shop on Butts Green in Kilkenny looks set to temporarily move to a new location while the current shop undergoes refurbishment works.
"Over the coming weeks you will notice lots of activity around our shop in The Butts," a shop spokesperson said.
"So finally we can tell you we are on the move. A temporary move while we refurb our present store and we hope to return home as soon as we can.
"We would like to thank donors past and present, our amazing volunteers and staff, conference, drivers, warehouse staff and everyone who helps in any way.
"To our customers we hope to deliver a shop worthy of all the good that is Kilkenny. For now stick with us as we close one chapter and open another."
N-ICE JOB LADS! Katie Nolan and Joey Holden put the finishing touches to their cakes at the Great Kilkenny Bake Off at Savour
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.