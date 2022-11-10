'Shame on you' - charity shop in Kilkenny angered over items dumped at door

A charity shop in Kilkenny has condemned the person(s) who left items at its door this morning.

St Vincent De Paul charity shop staff members went to work only to discover unwanted refuse piled outside the door this morning, all while they're in the middle of planning a temporary move to a new premises.

"Shame on you for leaving this at our door this morning," staff said.

Pictures of the items left included rusted metal frames, seats/stools covered in paint and unsellable clothing.

As the current shop undergoes refurbishment works, locals will notice lots of activity the shop in The Butts.

Staff hope that once refurbishment works begin they will be able to return to the shop as quickly as possible.

"We would like to thank donors past and present, our amazing volunteers and staff, conference, drivers, warehouse staff and everyone who helps in any way," a shop spokesperson said.