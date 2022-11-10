Search

10 Nov 2022

'Shame on you' - charity shop in Kilkenny angered over items dumped at door

'Shame on you' - charity shop in Kilkenny condemns items left at door

PICTURE: Kilkenny SVP

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

10 Nov 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A charity shop in Kilkenny has condemned the person(s) who left items at its door this morning.

St Vincent De Paul charity shop staff members went to work only to discover unwanted refuse piled outside the door this morning, all while they're in the middle of planning a temporary move to a new premises.

"Shame on you for leaving this at our door this morning," staff said.

Telephone boxes in Kilkenny to be replaced with electric vehicle chargers

Pictures of the items left included rusted metal frames, seats/stools covered in paint and unsellable clothing.

As the current shop undergoes refurbishment works, locals will notice lots of activity the shop in The Butts.

Staff hope that once refurbishment works begin they will be able to return to the shop as quickly as possible.

Kilkenny volunteers send vital aid to Ukraine with help of refugees in Kilkenny

"We would like to thank donors past and present, our amazing volunteers and staff, conference, drivers, warehouse staff and everyone who helps in any way," a shop spokesperson said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media