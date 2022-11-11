One-way system proposed for Kilkenny housing estate

File Photo
Cllr Eugene McGuinness brought a motion forward at Kilkenny City Municipal District Council earlier today asking Kilkenny County Council to consider introducing a one-way traffic system at Assumption Place in Kilkenny city.
Cllr McGuinness told elected members he believed such a system would help alleviate the traffic problems currently being
experienced by residents in the estate.
"I've gone door-to-door and got signatures and the majority of residents see the benefit but some did disagree," he said.
He asked the Council to consider looking into the matter and the potential implications of introducing such a system to the estate.
Cllr Andrew McGuinness added to the discussion by stating that he would like to see the Council engineers come back with a 'fully fleshed-out proposal'.
Council members agreed to allow the proposal be considered and an update from the engineers is expected at a future meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District Council.
