Mayor proposes special parking permits for rate payers in Kilkenny

File Photo
At this month's meeting of city councillors, Mayor David Fitzgerald put forward a motion in relation to parking in the city.
Cllr Fitzgerald proposed that Kilkenny Municipal District Council introduce a permit to allow commercial rate payers to use loading bays in their private cars for collections and deliveries to and from their commercial premises.
The Mayor stated that commercial rate payers could display a valid loading bay permit to be issued by Kilkenny County Council.
The motion was then quizzed by Cllr Eugene McGuinness who asked how a system like that could be controlled.
Cllr Joe Malone stated that he would like to get the thoughts of the Senior Engineer in relation to the viability of such a system.
Mayor Fitzgerald subsequently agreed to defer the motion to a later date.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien visited the Kilkenny City Fire Station where he handed over the keys of a new fire engine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.