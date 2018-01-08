Kilkenny-based director attends The Golden Globe awards in Los Angeles

Hopes are high in Kilkenny this evening that Cartoon Saloon's award-winning feature length film, The Breadwinner, will win a prestigious Golden Globe award.

The film's director Nora Twomey is attending the ceremony in Beverley Hills. The film is nominated in the Best Motion, animated category. The awards will begin at 1am Irish time.

The animation studio was nominated for an Oscar for both of their previous films - The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.