The late Willie Meighan, Kilkenny remembered by Ipswich Town soccer club

Ipswich Town remembers loyal supporter Willie

The late Willie Meighan was remembered in a recent Ipswich Town match day programme

The late Willie Meighan of Roller Coaster Records, Kieran Street, Kilkrenny was a life-long supporter of Ipswich Town soccer club in England.

At a recent home game he received a lovely mention in the match day programme. The club played Reading on December 16, 2017 and Daniel Palfrey, Marketing and PR Officer at the club gave Willie a lovely send-off.