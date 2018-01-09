The late Willie Meighan, Kilkenny remembered by Ipswich Town soccer club
The late Willie Meighan was remembered in a recent Ipswich Town match day programme
The late Willie Meighan of Roller Coaster Records, Kieran Street, Kilkrenny was a life-long supporter of Ipswich Town soccer club in England.
At a recent home game he received a lovely mention in the match day programme. The club played Reading on December 16, 2017 and Daniel Palfrey, Marketing and PR Officer at the club gave Willie a lovely send-off.
