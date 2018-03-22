New funding available for local playgrounds in Kilkenny –Minister Phelan

Children across Kilkenny will benefit from funding to support new and existing play and recreation facilities for children and young people, according to Fine Gael Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

The news comes as progress continues to be made on a new play area in Ferrybank as well as plans for a skate park close to the brewery site in Kilkenny city.

The Capital Grant Funding Scheme for Play and Recreation will see the roll out of new and innovative play and recreation projects and the improvement of existing facilities. Minister Phelan strongly urged interested groups in Kilkenny to apply and to contact playandrecreation@dyca.ie for further information, an application form and criteria.

“Every child needs access to modern, quality play areas which are inclusive, accessible and safe. These are all the more important in urban areas where many families are now living in apartments and have no outdoor play space of their own.

“Play areas must give a sense of adventure. At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our play areas are exciting, innovative and engaging for young minds.

“The total amount of funding available in 2018 is €20,000 per local authority with matched funding from the local authority. This funding will provide state of the art play areas for all children in here in Kilkenny, encouraging them play in safe surroundings.

“The deadline for the application is Friday, 13th of April,” Minister Phelan said.