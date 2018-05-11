BREAKING - Planning decision on Kilkenny mosque postponed
Council seeks further information
Kilkenny County Hall, planning office on first floor
Kilkenny County council has sought further information on the planning application for a mosque and religious cultural centre on a site at the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny city.
A planning decision on the facility was expected yesterday but will now be postponed while the developers answer more questions from planners.
