Kilkenny explodes into yellow for Darkness Into Light

Over 6,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light Kilkenny this morning. The city was a sea of yellow as dawn broke for the fundraiser in aid of Pieta House which deals with suicide prevention.

There was a wonderful, warm atmosphere as people congregated at James Stephens military barracks before the 4.15 am start which brought people around the city on the five kilometre route

And afterwards there was a feeling of quiet satisfaction among those who made the effort.