Kilkenny explodes into yellow for Darkness Into Light
Thousands take to Kilkenny city streets for Pieta House
The Foley family after taking part in Darkness Into Light in Kilkenny city
Over 6,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light Kilkenny this morning. The city was a sea of yellow as dawn broke for the fundraiser in aid of Pieta House which deals with suicide prevention.
There was a wonderful, warm atmosphere as people congregated at James Stephens military barracks before the 4.15 am start which brought people around the city on the five kilometre route
And afterwards there was a feeling of quiet satisfaction among those who made the effort.
