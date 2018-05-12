Kilkenny explodes into yellow for Darkness Into Light

Thousands take to Kilkenny city streets for Pieta House

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

James Stephens barracks, Kilkenny thronged for Darkness Into Light Kilkenny

The Foley family after taking part in Darkness Into Light in Kilkenny city

Over 6,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light Kilkenny this morning. The city was a sea of yellow as dawn broke for the fundraiser in aid of Pieta  House which deals with  suicide prevention.

 There was a wonderful, warm atmosphere as people congregated at James Stephens military barracks before the 4.15 am start which brought people around the city on the five kilometre route 

And afterwards there was a feeling of quiet satisfaction among those who made the effort. 

 