BREAKING - Kilkenny woman who died in accident was not discovered for 12 hours

Gardaí in Thomastown, Kilkenny are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Birchwood, Kilmoganny on Sunday morning.

A female driver (late 60s) was fatally injured when the jeep she was driving went over into a ditch. The car was not discovered until approximately 8.30pm last night and the body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is closed and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday 28th May, 2018 and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 - 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.