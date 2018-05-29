Kilkenny winner of €500,000 in Friday's EuroMillions has yet to come forward
National Lottery has called on players in Kilkenny to check their tickets
From left: Padraig Carroll (owner) with staff Michael Grace; Lorraine Tierney and Lisa McCusker
The person who scooped €500,000 in Friday night's EurMillions draw after buying a ticket at Carroll’s Centra Store, Knocktopher, Kilkenny has yet to come forward. That didn't stop supermarket owner, Padraig Carroll celebrating with staff Michael Grace; Lorraine Tierney and Lisa McCusker after selling Friday’s winning EuroMillions Plus ticket. The National Lottery has called on players in Kilkenny to check their tickets and to contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team to make arrangements to collect their prize. Pic. Mac Innes Photography
