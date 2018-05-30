Kilkenny woman killed in Kilmoganny jeep accident named

The motorist who was killed when her jeep went into a ditch on Sunday morning outside Kilmoganny has been named as Mrs Margaret Molloy (née Torpey), Mealoughmore, Windgap, Kilkenny. Gardaí in Thomastown, Kilkenny are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Birchwood, Kilmoganny on Sunday morning.

Mrs Molloy was fatally injured in the accident. The car was not discovered until approximately 8.30pm on Sunday night and the body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem was carried out.

Gardai are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 - 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Mrs Molloy’s remains will repose at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tonight (Wednesday) from 4.30 to 7pm. Funeral Mass in Windgap Church on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.