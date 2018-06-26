Water safety top priority as temperatures in Kilkenny City set to soar

Kilkenny Fire Services were out on the River Nore yesterday evening completing water safety drills.

With temperatures set to rise even further over the coming days the public are being urged to act responsibly and swim only in designated and supervised areas.

Chief Fire Officer John Collins has invested hugely in river rescue and all 67 firefighters are trained in water awareness.

Firefighters from Kilkenny City and Thomastown were practising last night under the command of Station Officer Walter Wallace and were recreating rescues on the river.

General river safety tips advise people to never swim alone, to take care when walking on slippery or uneven surfaces around or in water, to avoid alcohol around water, to wear a lifejacket and to learn lifesaving skills.