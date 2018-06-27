Suspended part of Kilkenny city heritage exposed

People enjoying the River Nore Linear Park at Talbot’s Inch, on the outskirts of Kilkenny city may have noticed that remnants of the old Talbot’s Inch Suspension Bridge have been exposed while Kilkenny County Council has undertaken maintenance works along this popular amenity.

The bridge was built by Lady Desart in 1906 to enable mill workers cross the River Nore, from their residences in Talbot’s Inch to the mills on the opposite side of the River. The bridge was destroyed by the Great Flood of 1947.

The recent maintenance works have revealed the remnants of the concrete ramp leading up to the Bridge, the steel column supports and the suspension cables from which the bridge deck was hung.

The council recently appointed CANICE Architects, a new architects practice located on The Parade, to design and develop interpretation proposals for this significant heritage point of interest.

The interpretation will include a new defined landscape area around the old Bridge, together with a hand crafted steel and ceramic panel with a brief history of the bridge and an etching of it. The water level for the 1947 flood will be designed into the interpretation panel.

Mayor Peter Cleere said he was delighted to see that three local firms, CANICE Architects, CDS Metalwork and Gus Mabelson Ceramics were engaged to support the council with the project. “Incrementally, small, local projects such as this collectively make a huge contribution to local quality of life,” the mayor said

City Engineer, Simon Walton noted there is an abundance of history and heritage all along the walk.

“I feel it is very important that we communicate and interpret that history and heritage,” he said.

“In this instance, taking account of Lady Desart’s contribution to this City, it is indeed appropriate.”