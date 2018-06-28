Kilkenny Lions Club to provide free diabetes screening at MacDonagh Junction

Kilkenny Lions Club is offering a Free Diabetes Screening in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre on Saturday June 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Lions members will be inviting people visiting the centre to avail of this free screening.

The screening will be carried out throughout the day by a team of nurses who are giving their time on a voluntary basis. Kilkenny Lions wish to thank them for their involvement.

The test takes about two minutes and, after filling out a quick consent form, involves a “pin prick” blood test which measures blood sugar levels. The result will be given almost immediately and, if relevant, the nurses will offer appropriate advice.

Gerri Cooper, the Lions Project Leader, and up to 20 Lions members will be there to assist in the smooth running of the event.

Lions Clubs throughout Ireland have organised diabetes screening over many years at a variety of events.

This is Kilkenny Lions Club’s first time organising this free screening and their President Brian O’Callaghan is confident that it will be a great success.

In Ireland up to 200,000 people have been diagnosed with some form of diabetes, and experts feel just as many more are yet to be diagnosed.