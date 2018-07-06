Funding announced for Clontubrid playground

Children at Scoil Naomh Fiachra in Clontubrid are to benefit after the government released funding of €26,974 to help finance a playground, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

“Local councillor, Mary Hilda Cavanagh has worked hard to secure this finance. This is great news for children and families in the local community and will ensure they continue to enjoy high quality and safe playgrounds.

“At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our playgrounds and areas are exciting, and engaging for young minds.

“This funding will ensure our children enjoy state-of-the-art facilities here in Kilkenny. Since 2016, the CLÁR Programme has provided funding to over 1,100 projects under various measures, including funding for 265 play and multi-use games area projects around the country.

“Communities themselves throughout Kilkenny have fundraised and worked with Kilkenny County Council to secure such works. This local cooperation has to be acknowledged and welcomed.

“These projects are excellent examples of what can be done when everyone works together - resulting in new and improved recreational resources for children and communities in rural areas in Kilkenny.