Golden Jubilee for Sr Phil, Johnstown

Congratulations and many more years to Sr Claire Tobin, Ursuline Sisters, Thurles on celebrating the golden jubilee of her spiritual life.



Daughter of the late Bobby and Sadie Tobin, Phil as she was affectionately known, entered the Ursuline Convent after her Leaving Cert and spent some time in Wales before returning to teach in Thurles.



From Thurles, Phil emigrated to Kenya in Africa, where a mission school was founded by the Ursuline Sisters and is now a progressive school where Phil is still domiciled.



A dedicated missionary, she returns often to Johnstown, where she is very well known.



A beautiful Mass was celebrated by Fr Maher PP complimented by the music and singing of the Cullinane family and her nephew Patrick McCormack in St Kieran’s Church.

We wish Sr Phil every happiness in the years ahead.