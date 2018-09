O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club in Kilkenny will again be taking scrap metal for recycling.

Anyone who has any metal they want to get rid of can contact any of the numbers below.

Coleman Loughnane - 086 331 2944

Eddie Maher - 087 291 0569

Sean Hogan - 087 288 8896

Luke Roche - 086 251 1994