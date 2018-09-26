Man hospitalised after Cuffesgrange crash

A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries following a crash that took place in Cuffesgrange this morning.

It is understood that the collision, involving two trucks, took place on the Callan Road shortly before seven o'clock. The road was closed by emergency services for a short time following the incident, but has since been reopened.

None of the injuries sustained in the incident are expected to be fatal, though one man is understood to have suffered leg injuries in the crash.