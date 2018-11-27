First look - Kilkenny boy the star of blockbuster Artemis Fowl movie

The long awaited Artemis Fowl movie trailer is here - starring Kilkenny's own young star Ferdia Shaw!

Ferdia, a student at Coláiste Pobail Osraí, plays Artemis Fowl a 12-year-old genius who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

it is a huge achievement to be cast. Other actors who will star in the film include Dame Judy Dench!

Watch the first sneak-peak trailer for the movie here! Artemis Fowl the movie is set to be released in cinemas next summer.