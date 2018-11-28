Kilkenny one of counties worst hit by Storm Diana - ESB

Kilkenny has been battered by Storm Diana this morning - ESB Networks have declared Kilkenny one of the worst hit counties.

Storm Diana hit Ireland’s Southern and Southwestern coasts early this morning and continues to track northwards, resulting in some damage to the electricity infrastructure.

Approximately 19,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power nationwide this afternoon. Counties worst impacted include Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny.

With the storm abating ESB Networks crews are now deployed and working to restore supply in southern areas where it is safe to do so. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds associated with the arrival of the storm overnight.



At around 11am this morning, a peak of approximately 40,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity.

ESB expect that the vast majority of the 19,000 homes, farms and businesses without power at present will have their supply restored by tonight. ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.



An Important Public Safety Message from ESB Networks

There are approximately 200 individual locations where Storm Diana has damaged our networks meaning that there is extensive damage with low hanging and fallen lines nationwide. We are particularly appealing to farmers and landowners to be vigilant as fallen trees or branches may have fallen on or be leaning against electricity wires. Please do not approach or touch the wires, trees or branches, as they are extremely dangerous. Report immediately to 1850 372 999.



Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available at: www. powercheck.ie with further information available here.



If your fault is not logged please report it on the ESB Networks website. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.