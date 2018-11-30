Future of Kilkenny parishes - planning and reflection meeting

On Monday, December 3 at 7:30pm at St Kieran’s College, Bishop Dermot Farrell will chair an evening of reflection on the changing nature of our parishes and parish life.



During the evening Fr Albert McDonnell will explore in reality, and as it is envisioned in the Code of Canon Law, the nature of parish today in light of the experience of Killaloe Diocese which has recently moved towards embracing a new parish structure.



All parishioners are invited to attend and join in the reflection and planning for the future of our parish.