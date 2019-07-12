New water system in Bennettsbridge is working well, but challenges remain

Measures to improve the water supply in Bennettsbridge, which was badly hit by restrictions and outages last year, have improved the situation, but 'significant challenges' remain, according to Irish Water.

This time last year, Kilkenny was in the grip of a hosepipe ban, with water levels extremely low across the county. The worst was in the Bennettsbridge area, which saw regular outages and severe restrictions at times.

"In relation to the water levels, most supplies across the county are currently sufficient, however we are approaching the levels we experienced this time last year in Bennettsbridge but the works that have been carried out to date at the treatment plant in Bennettsbridge have helped ease pressure on the supply but significant challenges remain. A new trial well was drilled to add to the supply available," an Irish Water spokesperson told the Kilkenny People this week.

"A lot of work took place in upgrading the water treatment plant at Bennettsbridge also, with new filters, new disinfection systems and UV/Crypto barriers being put in place. Additional equipment was also put in place to bring extra capacity to the supply available at the time.

"Irish Water would urge the community to conserve as much as possible and to report any leaks on the public side. Work continues on the site in order to improve the yield and ensure adequate supply is maintained.