Applications invited from Kilkenny students for WIT’s ‘second chance’ Maths exam

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is now accepting applications for it's Maths Entry Exam.

This unique initiative is a ‘second chance’ for school leavers who have not achieved the required maths grade in the Leaving Certificate for their chosen course in WIT.

The applicant must have applied to WIT through the CAO application process for 2019 entry and have achieved the required points for entry into their chosen programme of study and met all other criteria set for the programme (except maths requirement).

The 2019 Maths Entry Exam is scheduled for Friday, 30 August 2019, and depending on demand, a revision course designed to refresh a student's knowledge of the Leaving Certificate and aid their preparation for the examination will be run by Waterford College of Further Education.

For revision purposes, students are advised to use past Ordinary Level Leaving Certificate papers as the WIT Maths Entry Exam follows this format and standard.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs at WIT said: “We realise that often a student’s performance on one day can be an under-representation of their ability in a subject and sometimes this leaves a student a few marks short of their needed grade. Students who achieve the required maths grade under this initiative will be offered a place in the fourth round of CAO offers.”

The standard of the Maths paper and format of the exam will be equivalent to the Leaving Certificate Ordinary Level paper one and paper two. Costing €35, the exam will take place on Friday, 30 August in the Main Campus at WIT. Applications will be taken online at www.wit.ie/mathsentryexam which also has a list of FAQs and full details.

The exam is not applicable to students seeking places on WIT’s nursing programmes due to restricted availability of places or Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Common Entry (WD007) because of minimum professional qualifications.

Main revision course

Waterford College of Further Education (WCFE) may run a revision programme for candidates wishing to avail of the Math Entry Exam.

The cost of the programme is €150 and in previous years has run from 9.30am to 4.30pm for the four days prior to the Maths Entry Exam.

All queries relating to the revision programme should be directed to Philip Deegan, WCFE (051 874053 ext 301 / pdeegan@wcfe.ie).

Maths support for college students

WIT’s Computing and Maths Learning Centre is a free service open to all students that provides additional support to students with the Computing and Maths content of their courses in an informal and welcoming environment. It is also a quiet study area for students to work on their Computing and Maths assignments.