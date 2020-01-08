Goffs Thyestes Chase 2020 launched at Gorwan Park, Co. Kilkenny.

The racing fraternity attended the launch of the Goffs Thyestes Chase 2020 today at Gowran Park Racecourse, Gowran Co Kilkenny. The Goffs Thyestes Chase is the main highlight in the January national hunt racing calendar.

Eddie Scally, General Manager of Gowran Park, Joe Connolly, CEO of Connolly’s Red Mills, Henry Beeby, Chief Executive of Goffs, Siobhan Donohoe, Mrs. Maureen Mullins and Trainer Mags Mullins (PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD)

A panel discussion was held at the launch with a group of female jockeys - Jane Mangan, Lisa O’Neill, Rachel Blackmore and former jockey and now trainer Mags Mullins. A significant addition to this year’s Goffs Thyestes Chase day is the announcement that the first “Ladies Day Series 2020” will be held in Gowran Park.

There are 46 entries in this year Thyestes Chase and the runners will be announced on Monday next.

GOFFS THYESTES RACE DAY is on Thursday 23rd January 2020, with the first race at 12.45pm. Buses from Kilkenny leave two hours before the first race.