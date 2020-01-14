General election 2020 - Who is running in Carlow/ Kilkenny
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will call a general election today and the voters of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency will be going to the polls on Saturday, February 8.
As of today, Tuesday, January 14, the following candidates have declared they are running in this constituency.
Deputy Bobby Aylward, Fianna Fáil
Deputy Pat Deering, Fine Gael
Deputy Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin
Cllr Denis Hynes, The Labour Party
Deputy John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil
Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, Fianna Fáil
Cllr Malcolm Noonan, Green Party
Melissa O'Neill, Irish Freedom Party
Cllr Patrick O'Neill, Fine Gael
Deputy John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael
Cllr Adrienne Wallace, People Before Profit
