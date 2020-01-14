General election 2020 - Who is running in Carlow/ Kilkenny

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will call a general election today and the voters of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency will be going to the polls on Saturday, February 8.

As of today, Tuesday, January 14, the following candidates have declared they are running in this constituency.

Deputy Bobby Aylward, Fianna Fáil

Deputy Pat Deering, Fine Gael

Deputy Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin

Cllr Denis Hynes, The Labour Party

Deputy John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, Fianna Fáil

Cllr Malcolm Noonan, Green Party

Melissa O'Neill, Irish Freedom Party

Cllr Patrick O'Neill, Fine Gael

Deputy John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael

Cllr Adrienne Wallace, People Before Profit