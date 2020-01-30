Kilkenny Tradfest nominated for IMRO award

Kilkenny Tradfest has been announced as a nominee for the IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2019.

The awards will take place on February 11 in Dublin.

The annual awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the venues and individuals working in the live music industry, whose passion and determination brings the joy and inimitable experience of live music to the public across Ireland.

More than 13,000 IMRO members were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite venues of 2019 for inclusion on the awards shortlist.

Venues were judged on atmosphere, sound and lighting, staging, diversity of programming, the staff and management of each venue and accessibility for people with disabilities, all of which are essential foundations for a truly remarkable live music venue.

IMRO members also voted on Ireland’s music festivals, tech crews and for the IMRO Outstanding Contribution to Live Music, the receiver of which shall be announced on the night of the awards.

Music venues and festivals play a vital role in the music industry in Ireland, giving international and homegrown artists of all levels a platform to engage with existing fans and build new audiences.

They also play a central role in urban and rural communities across the country, providing a social gathering space for a multitude of audience types, and contributing hugely to the domestic economy.

Victor Finn, IMRO Chief Executive said, "The important role that venues and festivals make nationally is all too often overlooked. They provide an essential platform and support network for Irish and international artists and bands of all levels, in addition to their vital contribution to communities both economically and socially."

The IMRO Live Music Venue Awards have grown from their inception to become one of the most anticipated dates in the Irish music industry calendar.

The awards are an opportunity to acknowledge venues big and small across the country and to celebrate the individuals whose hard work and commitment help our vibrant and eclectic music industry to flourish.

At the ceremony in Dublin, awards will be presented to live music venues in each of the following regions: Dublin, Leinster (excluding Dublin), Connacht, Munster and Ulster (Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan).

The IMRO Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award and a special Outstanding Contribution to Live Music Award will also be presented.

Performances on the night will come from emerging acts Soda Blonde, Alex Gough and ELM.

One overall award will be presented to the IMRO National Live Music Venue of the Year.

This award is decided upon by the public, who vote for their live music venue of the year from the combined shortlist of all the regions.

Live music fans can log on to surveymonkey.com and choose their favourite from the shortlist provided.

Entries must be completed by 5pm on February 7.