Kilkenny teacher elected as new Vice President of INTO

The new vice president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is Joe McKeown, a native of Haulbowline, Co. Cork. He represented Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois Wexford and Baltinglass on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

In ordinary circumstances, the newly elected vice president of the INTO takes office on the last day of Congress. However, this year, in light of Covid-19 the decision was taken to postpone the event in line with guidance from government.

Joe began his teaching career in St. Canice’s Primary School, Kilkenny when he graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1982. He spent three years as principal of Kilkenny School Project from 1995-1998. Joe then joined the staff of St. Patrick’s Boys National School and was appointed Deputy Principal in 2009. He is currently principal of the 27-teacher school with 3 special classes for children with autism.

Joe is a member of Kilkenny City INTO Branch and served as Branch Chairman, Branch Secretary, District Secretary, District Chairperson, Media Co-ordinator and INTO Accounts Committee member prior to his election to the Executive Committee in 2012. Joe was also a member of the INTO Project Team on Pay Equality.

He is currently a member of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

Married to Teresa, they have two children Ian and Niamh.

“I am honoured to be taking up the position of Vice President at this challenging time. I am committed to reducing class sizes and addressing the pay and conditions of teachers throughout the island of Ireland.”