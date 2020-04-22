Fascinating GAA and War of Independence memorabilia in online auction

A Kilkenny based auctioneering house has launched an innovative online auction for its upcoming sale.

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, in Castlecomer, have adapted to the current coronavirus social restrictions and will be holding an online sale. The sale starts next Monday, April 27, and will come to a close a week later, on Tuesday, May 5.

Among the lots up for auction are rare GAA match programmes, first editions of important Irish poetry and literature, original cinema posters and items of Republican memorabilia from 1916 and the War of Indepedence.

GAA Match Programmes

* Tipp v Kilkenny All Ireland Final in 1913. Valued at €180-€250.

* Kilkenny v Cork All Ireland Final in 1926. Valued at €225-€300.

* Cork v Kilkenny All Ireland Final in 1931. 'The Final that excited the nation.' Valued at €500-€700.

* Kilkenny V Cork All Ireland Final in 1939. 'The thunder and lightening Final.' Valued at €400-€500.

Also

* A 1915 price list for 'Irish ash hurleys' made by Martin Lawlor of Threecastles, Kilkenny.

* A photograph of the 1905 Kilkenny County Champions - Lamogue GFC. The year they won their fourth, and last, title.

There is also memorabilia from other sports, including soccer and rugby.

Cinema Posters

Including: The Manchurian Candidate, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Gigi.

First Editions

Authors: PH Pearse, JM Synge, James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, Seamus Heaney, Graham Greene, Gore Vidal, WB Yeats, Colm Toibín.

Very rare copies, limited editions and copies signed by the author are included.

To see the full catalogue for the sale on Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers click here.