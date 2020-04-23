Kilkenny County Council close Canal Walk carpark - social distancing measure

One of Kilkenny's most popular walking routes has had its car park closed - on the advice of gardaí.

The Canal Walk car park has been closed, with immediate effect, today, Thursday, by Kilkenny County Council.

According to the County Council it was closed on advice of gardaí with the aim of ensuring social distancing regulations are observed.

The Canal Walk itself is still open for walkers.

People are reminded to respect social distancing, walk only with members of your own family unit and maintain a distance of two metres from others.