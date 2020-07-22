Loki to represent Kilkenny in Nose of Tralee

Local dog Loki has been selected as Kilkenny's entry to this years' Nose of Tralee competition.

His entry form reads: "Meet Loki, he is our baby and our best friend. He is the kindest, sweetest and most fun little boy. He loves to go on adventurous walks in the woods, he thinks he is Indiana Jones on his adventures. He likes to take lots of naps , he especially likes to nap in mammy and daddies bed!

"Loki really enjoys family time and likes to cuddle up to mammy and daddy on the sofa when they are watching movies. We recently got married and during our photoshoot Loki was the star of the day! We are so lucky to have our little boy in our lives, we think he would be a Pawfect Nose of Tralee."

The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition, sponsored by Tesco Ireland, is in its seventh year. Over 1500 pets entered the competition - all hoping to become this year’s Nose of Tralee.

Thirty-two Noses have been selected to represent their county and a public vote will now decide between 26 dogs, 5 cats and a pig as to who will take the title of 2020 Nose of Tralee.

The public vote will open on August 5 and the winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on August 25. The winner will receive prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MCauley Photography. To register your vote and support your county Nose visit www.NoseOfTralee.com from August 5.

For more information visit www.petsittersireland. com/noseoftralee