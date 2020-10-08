Several Kilkenny hotels confirm temporary closure during Level 3 restrictions

A number of hotels in Kilkenny have made the decision to close or change how they are operating amid the current Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions.

With the indoor dining ban, a limit on the numbers allowed to dine outside, and restrictions on travelling to and from other counties, bookings and visitor numbers have tumbled. For many establishments, opening is simply not viable while the restrictions persist.

Among them, the Ormonde Hotel has confirmed it will close its doors tomorrow, Friday, October 9 until October 28.

"The decision has been taken for the protection of our staff, our community and our guests," said a statement from general manager Colin Ahern.

"We will be reviewing the situation on a daily basis. The safety and welfare of our incredible team and loyal customers will continue to be at the core of all of our decisions. We will keep our customers up to date on plans for re-opening via our social media platforms. Please feel free to contact our team via the normal channels should you have any questions, wish to make or move a future reservation or just to chat."

The hotel's gym and leisure centre remain open to members with prior bookings and restrictions in place.

The Hibernian Hotel also said it had made the 'disappointing but necessary' move to close its doors.

"If your reservation is impacted, please be patient as our team will contact you as soon as possible. During our closure, our phone lines will remain open Monday to Saturday from 9 - 6pm on 056-7771888 and online bookings remain open at kilkennyhibernianhotel.com," said general manager James Gleeson.

"We wish you all the very best for the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming you back safely at the end of the month. Stay safe and stay well!"

The Lyrath Estate Hotel has also said it would be temporarily closing until October 27 in time for the bank holiday, or until restrictions were lifted or eased. However, the hotel also said it was delighted to announce Oasis Spa at Lyrath Estate Kilkenny will remain open under the current Level 3 restrictions, and would welcome guests for treatments and relaxation over this period.

In the city, Langton's House Hotel will be closed for accommodation, but open for takeaway service, while Set Courtyard is open for limited outdoor seating from 8.30am - 8pm each day and prebooking is essential.

Others, such as Mount Juliet in Thomastown, has confirmed the Estate will remain open for residents only during the new Level 3 restrictions.

The Newpark Hotel previously announced plans to reopen on Friday, October 9.

In Castlecomer, Avalon House Hotel has confirmed its at home takeaway menu can still be availed of. All orders must be phoned in to reception (056) 444 1302.