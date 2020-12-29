Archbishop Eamon Martin welcomes appointment of Bishop Dermot Farrell as Archbishop of Dublin

Archbishop Eamon Martin warmly welcomed today's appointment of Bishop Dermot Farrell of Ossory as new Archbishop of Dublin.

Speaking as President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Martin described Bishop Farrell as "a hardworking and personable colleague with many skills and qualities to bring to his new ministry as Archbishop of Dublin."

"He brings a grounded spirituality, solid teaching and communication skills to his ministry," Archbishop Martin said.

In previous roles, Bishop Farrell has served as president of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, parish priest of Dunboyne & Kilbride, Vicar-General of the Diocese of Meath and National Director of the Permanent Diaconate.

Bishop Farrell has also been working for the Catholic Bishops' Conference as Finance Secretary, Standing Committee member and Commission for Planning, Communications & Resources member.

His work in these roles has give Archbishop Martin great confidence that Bishop Farrell is prepared for new responsibilities and challenges.

"Over the last year, particularly as we have grappled the Covid-19 pandemic, I have found Archbishop-elect Farrell to be an astute, wise and hugely supportive adviser and contributor to the work of the Irish Bishops’ Conference.

"He has become a highly respected colleague who has great gifts to bring, not only to the Archdiocese of Dublin, but also to the wider Church in Ireland."