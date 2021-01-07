Road Watch: Warning! Snow, frost and ice leave Kilkenny roads treacherous

Widespread snow, frost and ice has been reported this morning making driving conditions especially hazardous, according to AA Roadwatch.

It can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle in snow or ice, so it is recommended that drivers reduce their speed, keep manoeuvres gentle and leave plenty of space between themselves and other road users.

Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted.

There is a risk of hazardous black ice forming as snow thaws later today.