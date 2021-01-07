Kilkenny city and county to feature on United States television screens

Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Tourism recently teamed up with Create TV to produce a 30 minute programme on all that is great about Kilkenny to air on United States TV stations throughout 2021.

Filming took place in Kilkenny in late November of 2020 and went exceptionally well, confirmed Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive Colette Byrne.



“The production crew commented on the wonderful collaborative atmosphere they witnessed here in Kilkenny and reported that the footage they filmed across the county should make great viewing for their American audience,” she said in her December report to the members.

‘Ireland - County by County’ will be transmitted between January and March 2021 and programming will culminate in a Saint Patrick’s Weekend that will offer repeats of all the episodes in the series and a competition that is hoped will generate further interest.

“We believe the series will assist in attracting visitors to Kilkenny either this year when people begin thinking about travel again or when it is safe to do so,” the Chief Executive added.

Create TV is carried by 239 public access television stations across the USA and viewed in 86% of US households, boasting over 40 million annual viewers.

Its programming content includes cooking, arts and crafts, gardening, home and travel. Their website alone amassed 4.4 million page views last year and guarantees that eyes will be fixed on the city and county in the coming months.