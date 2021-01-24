Lourdes, Machu Picchu, Kilkenny: St Canice's Cathedral listed among the world's best

Saint Canice’s Cathedral has been selected as one of the 200 best sites to visit to get in touch with your spiritual side in ‘Sacred Journeys’, a new book by Meera Lester.

The Cathedral sits in famous company with international sites such as the Taj Mahal, Machu Picchu and Lourdes also included.

“The Medieval Cathedral in Kilkenny City is a Gothic jewel in a complex that includes a lovely old cemetery, a seventeenth century cottage, a library, a round tower dating to 800 AD with 167 steps, and several other buildings,” Lester writes.

'Sacred Journeys' showcases readers the best sites in the world to visit to get in touch with your spiritual side and offers the opportunity to 'learn more about legendary locations around the world'.