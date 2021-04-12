Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) launch responsible recreation guide for Kilkenny anglers

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), in collaboration with Leave No Trace Ireland, recently launched an outdoor recreational guide for angling in Kilkenny and nationwide based on the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace.

The guide is also a useful checklist for anyone enjoying the outdoors with the principles being key reminders of how to reduce the effects we have on the natural world.

The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace are:

1. Plan Ahead and Prepare

2. Be Considerate of Others

3. Respect Farm Animals and Wildlife

4. Travel and Camp on Durable Ground

5. Leave What You Find

6. Dispose of Waste Properly

7. Minimise the Effects of Fire

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: "320,000 Irish people enjoy fishing in Ireland and this guide will help them with their role in protecting the environment.

"The angling community have a role in protecting the environment they fish in and to help nurture it for future generations to enjoy our fisheries resource."

Maura Kiely, CEO of Leave No Trace Ireland said: "We are delighted to team up with Inland Fisheries Ireland to launch this outdoor recreation guide for angling. Anglers are caretakers over the environment they fish in and they understand the need for healthy aquatic systems for fish populations to thrive."

The guide is available on the Leave No Trace Ireland website here. For more information on angling in Ireland visit www.fishinginireland.info.