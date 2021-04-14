Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan to continue treatment in the USA until 2022

Vicky Phelan announced to media this week that she is scheduled to continue cancer treatment procedures in the United States until January 2022, having previously told family and friends that she would only be away for six months.

The Kilkenny native provided the update on The Tonight Show but she is hopeful that her family will be able to fly over to visit her in the not-too-distant future, despite ongoing travel restrictions.

“Biden brought in travel restrictions on people coming into the USA [on March 6]. It’s only people who are allowed to come in for essential services,” she said.

“There are some exceptions and one of them is humanitarian grounds so I’m really hoping that I could get Jim and the kids over on humanitarian grounds, but I’m not really 100% sure that that will happen to be quite honest.”

Phelan also told the show that she looked at returning to Ireland for a month in-between treatment cycles but that Ireland’s current mandatory two week quarantine procedure rules this out as an option.

Despite this, the campaigner hasn’t ruled out a meeting with United States President Joe Biden himself: “I’d love that to happen,” she said.