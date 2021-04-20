Sign Up: Virtual 5km/10km run in aid of Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre

Old Gits Running Club are organising a virtual 5km/10km fun run or walk for the Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre to take place over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Registration for the event is free, and can be done here with participants asked to make a small donation to the group's GoFundMe page for the Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre at the following link.

Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre provide dementia specific, person-centred care to meet the needs of those with dementia in a warm, welcoming and safe environment while providing support and stimulation.

They work with each person to ensure they feel comfortable and supported and their individual needs are meet as far as possible as well as offering a wide range of activities including reminiscence therapy, music sessions, gentle exercises, arts and crafts and personal care.

"We have chosen this charity as it is near and dear to the hearts of some of our group members," Old Gits Running Club write.

"The funds raised will go towards the relocation of the Centre to Millennium Court Kilkenny."

Choose your own route and start time over the May Bank Holiday weekend and email a picture of your recorded time and distance to us at 'niamhoshaughnessy17@gmail.com'.

There will be male and female prizes for each age category.

The Old Gits Running Club are a loose collection of like-minded runners from the Kilkenny city area who enjoy running and 'celebrating' their successes, most notably on their annual trips to the Ballycotton 10, the Trim 10 Miler and the Kilkenny and Dublin Race Series.