Knitwear donation a huge boost for Kilkenny Helping The Homeless

Henry Shefflin was at hand last Friday to officially handover a significant supply of knitwear, courtesy of Kaideen Knitwear Baltinglass, in conjunction with Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club, to Mary Pierce - founder of local community group, Kilkenny Helping The Homeless.

The handover was facilitated at Nowlan Park by the professional and efficient organisational skills of John Mackey and Sean Buggy, who helped to put all the pieces in place.

Kilkenny hurling maestro Shefflin took some time after the handover to commend the work being done by local community groups such as Kilkenny Helping The Homeless.

“We’re very fortunate in Kilkenny to have people like Mary and Brendan Pierce and the other volunteers in Kilkenny as well as organisations willing to donate such as Kaideen Knitwear here today.

“We have some amazing local community groups, charities, volunteers, lots of people donating clothes and food. I suppose the ask is that we continue to do that and I ask the people of Kilkenny to continue to do that.

“The pandemic has brought out a good side of the Irish public but with the hardships brought on by the pandemic we could continue to see more and more people facing the prospect of becoming homeless.”

Niall Doogue from Kaideen Knitwear expressed his delight to be representing the company at the handover and commended the work being done by Kilkenny Helping The Homeless.