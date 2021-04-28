Rex sniffs out cocaine in Kilkenny under the nose of local criminals

Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow have hailed the work of Garda sniffer dog Rex, whose keen nose led to a substantial drugs seizure in Kilkenny today.

"Garda sniffer dog Rex was assisting the drugs unit with searches in Kilkenny today and sniffed out €7,000 worth of cocaine," Gardaí reported.

It has been confirmed by Gardaí that the drugs were 'buried' locally.