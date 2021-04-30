Kilkenny Tourism welcomes Government's acceleration of hospitality re-opening

Kilkenny Tourism has welcomed the prospect of tourism and hospitality re-opening from June 2.

The Government's reopening plan was announced yesterday in an official televised statement by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Ciaran Conroy, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism looks forward to seeing local hospitality providers getting back in business.

"This is great news for the hospitality sector," he said.

"After months of closures our hotels, restaurants and guesthouses can now look forward to getting back to business and to enjoying a busy and productive summer.

"Kilkenny has a huge variety of outdoor dining options and many of our hotels have worked tirelessly to create or upgrade some excellent outdoor spaces to ensure visitors are safe and comfortable during their summer staycation with us in Kilkenny."