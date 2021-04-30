Penneys Kilkenny will re-open a week early for shopping by appointment

Penneys have announced plans that will see Republic of Ireland stores open for shopping by appointment ahead of the non-essential retail opening date of May 17.

A spokesperson for the company stated today that following the Government announcement yesterday Penneys will "now offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening."

The exact date is yet to be confirmed.