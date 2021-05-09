Get involved! New Volunteer Centre set to open in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Volunteer Centre will join a network of 29 Volunteer Centres located across the country when it officially launches on May, 17.

Funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, it will fulfil a simple but critical role in the community –promoting and enhancing volunteering and invigorating communities by building connections between volunteers and local organisations across the county.

According to Salena Grace, Kilkenny Volunteer Centre Manager, "In Kilkenny, we are lucky to have such a strong culture of volunteerism.

"Kilkenny Volunteer Centre is a new service which aims to harness this energy and community spirit for the benefit of both the people and communities in Kilkenny. We are essentially a one stop shop for all things volunteering related in Kilkenny."

Kilkenny Volunteer Centre will offer supports to people who wish to volunteer and to local non-profits who engage volunteers.

For people who want to volunteer, the service provides information and guidance.

Individuals can get in touch to discuss their options and the centre keeps a comprehensive database of local volunteering opportunities on their website here.

This means people interested in volunteering can find out what opportunities are available and apply for them across the county at any given time.

The launch on May, 17 will aptly kick off National Volunteering Week.