Extended opening hours announced for Penneys stores

To accommodate what is expected to be a huge demand once doors open fully next week, Penneys has announced that it will extend its opening hours next week.

The popular retailer is currently open to those who have an appointment but will be open to all from Monday.

In the Midlands, the four Penneys stores in Longford, Portlaoise, Athlone and Mullingar will open from 8am to 10pm each day with varied opening hours elsewhere in the country.

The times are as follows:

Athlone - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Portlaoise - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Mullingar - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Longford Shopping Centre- 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Dundalk - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Drogheda - 7am-10pm (Mon-Fri)

Ballina - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Castlebar - 7am-10pm (Mon-Fri)

Navan - 7am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Letterkenny - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Thu) 10am - 10pm (Fri)

Eyre Square, Galway - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Galway Shopping Centre - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Tralee - 9am - 6pm (Mon-Wed) 9am-8pm (Thu), 9am-9pm (Fri)

Killarney - 7am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Newbridge - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Market Cross, Kilkenny - 7am-10pm (Mon-Fri)

O'Connell St, Limerick - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick ­ 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

O'Connell St, Sligo - 7am-9pm (Mon) 8am-9pm (Tue-Fri)

Clonmel - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

City Square, Waterford - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Main Street, Wexford - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Dublin

O'Connell Street - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Mary Street - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Artane - 8am-9pm (Mon-Fri)

Liffey Valley - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Blanchardstown - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Dun Laoighaire - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Swords - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Dundrum - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)

Nutgrove - 8am - 10pm (Mon-Fri)