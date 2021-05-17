JustEat reveal Kilkenny's favourite takeaway meal!

For the third year in a row, Kilkenny’s most popular takeaway choice is Chinese, making up 26% of total orders made.

Figures from JustEat show that Chinese cuisine has consistently grown in popularity in Kilkenny over the past decade.

This is Kilkenny's 2020 most popular list in full:

1. Chinese

2. Pizza

3. Fish & Chips

4. Kebabs

5. Italian

6. Thai

7. Indian

8. Asian

9. Burgers

10. Chicken

In the last year, takeaway orders in Kilkenny rose by 37.49% (2019-2020) and 307.05% in the last decade (2010-2020).

If you want to see how different takeaway meals gained or lost popularity over the past decade, use JustEat's handy Takeaway Race tool here.