JustEat reveal Kilkenny's favourite takeaway meal!
Pizza? Chinese? Indian? Fish & Chips?
For the third year in a row, Kilkenny’s most popular takeaway choice is Chinese, making up 26% of total orders made.
Figures from JustEat show that Chinese cuisine has consistently grown in popularity in Kilkenny over the past decade.
This is Kilkenny's 2020 most popular list in full:
1. Chinese
2. Pizza
3. Fish & Chips
4. Kebabs
5. Italian
6. Thai
7. Indian
8. Asian
9. Burgers
10. Chicken
In the last year, takeaway orders in Kilkenny rose by 37.49% (2019-2020) and 307.05% in the last decade (2010-2020).
If you want to see how different takeaway meals gained or lost popularity over the past decade, use JustEat's handy Takeaway Race tool here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on