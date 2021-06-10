Did you get to see today's partial solar eclipse over Kilkenny?

Let us know where you were watching from!

Kilkenny

Today's partial solar eclipse captured over cloudy Irish skies Picture: Christopher Dunne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Earlier today Ireland experienced a partial solar eclipse, where the shadow of the moon covered almost a third (29%) of the sun. 

This exciting cosmic event started in the late morning and lasted until just after midday, when Moon completed its passage in front of the sun.  

Amateur and professional skygazers were out in force across the country trying to sneak a peak at this intriguing cosmic event, but cloudy conditions scuppered many efforts.

We want to know did you get to see it? Where were you? What did you see? 

Spectators were reminded beforehand not to look directly at the sun to prevent solar burn on your retina which can cause permanent damage to eyes.

The safest way to events like these is through a pair of ‘eclipse glasses’ with a certified solar filter.

Today's partial solar eclipse was the deepest partial eclipse of the sun we have had in Ireland since March 2015 and we are not due another partial eclipse until 2025.

The last total eclipse occured here in 1724, but we can expect another one later this century, in 2090.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie